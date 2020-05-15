Governor Kelly signs new Executive Order for Shared Work

Governor Laura Kelly signed an Executive Order providing temporary relief from certain restrictions concerning shared work programs during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Governor Kelly signed the Order yesterday, Thursday, May 14. Shared Work is an alternative for employers faced with a shrinkage in workforce and allows an employer to divide the available work or hours of work among a specified group of employees in lieu of a layoff.

Shared Work allows employees to receive a portion of unemployment insurance benefits while working reduced hours for their employer.

The Executive Order expands flexibility for employers so they can take advantage of existing federal programs as well.

“We want Kansas employers to be able to keep as many people on payroll as they can, and decrease the need for unemployment,” says Kelly. “This is all about providing further support to people facing financial hardship and employers dealing with tough decisions right now.”

The Order waives a rule in the law that prohibits a contributing negative account employer, or an employer that has paid more in unemployment benefits to its employees than it has contributed to its unemployment insurance account, to participate in a shared work plan.

Under the federal CARES Act, the government will reimburse 100% of any state unemployment insurance benefits paid through a “short-time” or “shared work” unemployment program through the end of 2020.

