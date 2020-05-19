Governor Kelly moves COVID-19 news conference to 1:30 p.m.

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -- Governor Laura Kelly’s news conference has been moved to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 19.
She will be discussing the latest updates regarding COVID-19 in the Kansas.
The conference will air on WIBW Channel 13 as well as the
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -- Governor Laura Kelly’s news conference has been moved to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 19.
She will be discussing the latest updates regarding COVID-19 in the Kansas.
The conference will air on WIBW Channel 13 as well as the
https://www.facebook.com/WIBWTV