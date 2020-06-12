Governor Kelly introduces new COVID-19 response Executive Order

Governor Laura Kelly has announced that she has issued a new executive order extending relief to motor carriers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Governor’s Office says the Executive Order will extend temporary relief for motor carriers from certain rules and regulations until July 12, 2020, or until the statewide State of Disaster Emergency expires.

“The executive order issued today will continue to ease the burden on the workers who are critical to our state’s response capabilities,” says Kelly.

Governor Kelly says the order will lift weight restrictions and permits requirements to allow needed medical supplies, food shipments and other items to move through Kansas as quickly as possible. She says the exceptions apply only to motor carriers actively participating in COVID-19 response efforts.

To view the full executive order visit the Governor’s website.

