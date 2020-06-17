Governor Kelly celebrates 50th anniversary of I-70

Wednesday, June 17, marks the 50th anniversary of the completion of I-70 in Kansas, the first stretch of interstate in the United States, says Governor Laura Kelly.

The stretch of I-70, which is over 400 miles, was the longest continuous segment of Interstate to be completed by any state up to that point, the only states that had a multi-lane I-70 from border to border were Kansas, Missouri and Pennsylvania.

“Kansas’s highways exemplify President Eisenhower’s vision to improve travel throughout the United States,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “I’m proud that my administration is building on that model by developing and passing the new Eisenhower Legacy Transportation Program this year. Preserving and innovating our state’s infrastructure will be critical to our ongoing efforts to bring new business to Kansas.”

Governor Kelly says in March she signed a new 10-year transportation program, which was named the Eisenhower Legacy Transportation Program, and will preserve the state’s existing system and provide avenues to address infrastructure opportunities and challenges.

“Thanks to the support of legislators and Governor Kelly, the IKE program provides the flexibility we need to help achieve our transportation goals,” said Kansas Department of Transportation Secretary Julie Lorenz. “At KDOT, we are ready to do all we can to support a bright future for our state and build on Eisenhower’s great legacy.”

President Dwight D. Eisenhower is known as the father of the Interstate system since he signed the Federal-Aid Highway Act in June 1956, effectively creating the interstate system seen throughout the country today says the Governor’s Office.

Eisenhower’s vision stemmed from his participation in a historic 1919 U.S. Army motor convoy to see the difficulties of transporting soldiers and equipment across the country. His original trip took 62 days and realized the potential value of a connected, quality road system across the states.

According to Governor Kelly the original stretch of I-70 carried an average of 55,000 vehicles a day, today the same stretch caries an average of 85,000 vehicles a day, playing an important part in the nations economy.

For more information on the IKE program visit the KDOT website.

