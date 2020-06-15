Governor Kelly and Dr. Norman discuss county coronavirus trends

KDHE released a map that showcases the different trends of the Coronavirus for each county.

The map shows if a county is following a modified version of the Ad Astra Plan, their own specific re-opening plan, or if they had no other plan in place.

It also matched the county with a red or green arrow showing if the case rate is increasing or decreasing.

They say 13 counties are seeing increases, they specifically pointed to Sedgwick County, which stopped enforcing social distancing guidelines May 27th and now has its highest number of active cases of the pandemic.

Secretary Doctor Lee Norman says that everyone should continue to practice their safety behaviors, even if counties are reporting decreased numbers.

“You are your own preparedness, just because a county opens up doesn’t mean you have to change your safety behaviors. I think also in some counties really pick any county, if it’s a red arrow and going in the wrong direction people should not even if the county leaders should choose and advance, people can maintain their own safety behaviors.”