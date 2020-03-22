Governor Kelly addresses supply shortage, healthcare capacity in Executive Orders

Governor Laura Kelly announced two executive orders Sunday in an ongoing effort to protect Kansans' health and safety during the coronavirus pandemic.

The first, Execuitve Order #20-08 temporarily expands capacity in the healthcare system in three ways:

-Allowing doctors to prescribe medication after an appropriate telemedicine consultation.

-Authorizing out-of-state doctors to provide telemedicine services to Kansans, provided they are licensed in another state.

-Permitting temporary emergency licenses for healthcare professionals regulated by the Kansas Board of Healing Arts.

Governor Kelly said, “By allowing more doctors to practice in Kansas – and more patients to be seen remotely – we can alleviate the increasing burden on our healthcare system."

She added, “Expanding the use of telemedicine for nonemergency-related assessments like routine checkups and prescribing medication, frees up additional time, resources and physical space in our hospitals and clinics.”

The second, Executive Order #20-09, provides conditional and temporary relief from certain motor carrier rules and regulations to allow for quick and efficient delivery of resources needed to address the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Expediting the transport of resources into the state will enable us to meet the increasing demand for medical supplies, groceries – and yes, even toilet paper," said Governor Kelly.

The order specifically lifts certain weight restrictions, allowing needed supplies to get to Kansas quickly. Although, it only applies to motor carriers actively participating in COVID-19 response efforts.