Gov. order extends unemployment benefits to 26 weeks

An executive order by Gov. Laura Kelly extending unemployment insurance benefits is now in operation.

The order was passed back in March, and extends the normal 16-week period people can claim benefits to 26 weeks.

“This is good news for Kansans,” Gov. Kelly said. “With the implementation of the Legislature’s expansion of benefits to up to 26 weeks, Kansans have the safety net needed to get through this crisis until our state’s economy rebounds.”

The extension automatically applies to any claims made after January 1st, 2020.

“If you are eligible, you will automatically receive the benefits extension,” Kansas Secretary of Labor Delía García said. “You do not need an additional application. This applies to applications made on or after January 1, 2020, as directed by the Kansas Legislature.”