Gov. Laura Kelly to meet with President Trump Wednesday

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly will be meeting with President Donald Trump this Wednesday.

According to a release sent by the Governor's office, Kelly will visit the White House to discuss the state's phased re-opening plan and statewide testing strategy.

"I look forward to the discussion with President Trump on ways we can continue to work with the federal government on our response and recovery efforts," Governor Kelly said.

"Our continued emphasis is on protecting Kansans' health and well-being, and helping the state recover from a public health crisis that has exacted a painful financial toll on many. The economic damage will be long lasting, and will require collaboration at every level. I look forward to discussing how the President and I will continue partnering together in our recovery.”

In addition to those topics, Kelly and Trump will discuss protecting America's food supply chain, supporting Kansas farmers, and partnerships to ensure the health and safety of food supply workers during the pandemic.