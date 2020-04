Gov. Laura Kelly is set to address the people of Kansas in her daily news conference at 2:00pm.

She will also be joined by Dr. Lee Norman, Secretary of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.

It’s expected that Dr. Norman will talk about adding Stormont Vail Hospital to the list of cluster zone for COVID-19.

A cluster zone an area with two or more cases that are not linked.

