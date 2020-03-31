WATCH LIVE: Gov. Laura Kelly news conference on COVID-19

Gov. Laura Kelly held a daily news conference on the state's response to the coronavirus this afternoon. According to her office, she will now be holding the news conferences Monday through Friday at 2:00p. Kansas Department of Health and Environment Secretary, Dr. Lee Norman, will move his news conferences to join the governor on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Governor Laura Kelly announces a Stay at Home Order for Kansas to slow the spread of coronavirus.

In the conference, Kelly gave an update on the number of positive coronavirus cases in the state, 428. There is also one new death, bringing the total up to 10. There is at least one case of the virus in 39 counties across Kansas.

Kelly's focus for this conference was mostly on unemployment; she said that the state went from having 1,800 unemployment claims a week at the beginning of the month to over 60,000 this past weekend. She encouraged those who need to file for unemployment to do so online if possible, at getkansasbenefits.gov.

Kelly also introduced Executive Order 20-17, which temporarily waived the one-week waiting period requirement for unemployment and removed the requirement for the recipient of the benefits to actively be searching for work, since very few businesses are hiring right now.