Gov. Laura Kelly does not plan on extending Stay-at-Home order past May 3rd

Governor Laura Kelly has said she plans on releasing a phased plan to re-open the state soon, but has not said when that could be. But court documents indicate she will not extend the current Stay-at-Home order meaning the state could start reopening on May 4th.

According to the documents filed in the case of two churches suing Governor Kelly over her current order, and not being able to hold in person church services, the documents show she held a conference call with state business leaders telling them she currently has no plan to extend the order.

“On April 24, on a teleconference call with businesses around the state, Defendant Kelly stated that her current intention was to not extend the statewide restrictions under many of her executive orders past May 3, 2020 at 11:59 p.m.,” the court document said.

The document continues later saying Governor Kelly would issue a new executive order starting May 4th that would have “less restrictive mass gathering provisions.”

The governor said on Tuesday, she hopes to release more details next week on how Kansas will emerge from the stay-at-home order once it expires.