Gov. Kelly’s office investigating if personal data was breached by KDOL

Governor Laura Kelly’s office says they are looking into how many may have been impacted after claims that the Kansas Department of Labor sent Social Security numbers to the wrong people.

Kelly announced on Monday that Secretary of Labor, Delia Garcia, resigned due to problems with issuing payments, double payments being sent out and the state trying to take money back causing some to over withdraw their accounts.

“Today (Tuesday) we began what will be a thorough review of the Kansas Department of Labor. Because of the volume of claims and our priority to get this system corrected, the process will not happen overnight,” said Lauren Fitzgerald, spokesperson for Gov. Kelly’s office.

She announced that specialists would be hired to help fix the issues in the department and investigate possible breaches in personal information.

“We are working to identify people wo may have been impacted and contact them as we find out. For those who have been impacted, we will offer credit monitoring for a full year,” Fitzgerald added.

They could not identify how many social security numbers may have been compromised or if any additional private information was sent out.

13 NEWS asked if there were any reports that checks, or money was sent to anyone who wasn’t eligible to receive unemployment benefits. They said that is part of their investigation.