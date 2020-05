Governor Laura Kelly will be absent at Fridays news conference with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.

Both the Governor and Secretary, Dr. Lee Norman, host a news conference on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 2:00p.m., to give an update on the state's response to COVID-19.

Kelly's staff announced she would not attend today's news conference, but said she would be at Monday's.

