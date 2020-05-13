Gov Kelly will hold news conference at 2 p.m.

Governor Laura Kelly will hold a news conference today, Wednesday, May 13, at 2 p.m.

Governor Kelly will discuss the latest updates regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.

She will be joined by Dr. Lee Norman, Secretary of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, for briefings at 2 p.m. each Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Delia Garcia, secretary for the Kansas Department of Labor, and Jeff Zmuda, secretary for the Kansas Department of Corrections, will join the governor as well.

WIBW will air the news conference on the website and Facebook page.

