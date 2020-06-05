Gov. Kelly wears orange to promote gun violence awareness

Viewers may have noticed Governor Laura Kelly’s orange colored jacket in her COVID-19 news conference on Friday, June 5.

Governor Kelly says in a release that she chose to wear the color orange on Friday to raise awareness about gun violence in America.

The Governor says that over 100 Americans are killed by guns daily, and that women and people of color are disproportionately affected.

Governor Kelly says she believes it has never been more important to address gun violence as protests sweep the nation.

“No one should be scared to see a movie, go shopping, get pulled over by police, or attend a church service,” says Kelly. “We owe it to every American to take swift action to address the gun violence epidemic happening in our country right now – and we need our legislators to take action.”

Communities have been ravaged by gun violence and countless lives have been changed forever, says Kelly. She believes this should not be the new normal and that it is time to take action to end gun violence.

For more information on Governor Kelly’s thoughts on gun violence and remedies visit her website.

