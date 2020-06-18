Gov. Kelly visits Spirt AeroSystems

Governor Kelly visited Spirit AeroSystems in Wichita to tour the facility which now makes ventilators.

The Governor was joined by Commerce Secretary David Toland as Spirit Aerosystems CEO Tom Gentile led the pair on a tour of the facility which has switched from manufacturing airplane parts to ventilators.

Governor Kelly says that the state is concerned about a looming second wave of COVID-19 and that the ventilators being manufactured by the facility will ease those worries.

Gentile says that the company plans to make 50,000 laptop ventilators by October, which can be used in long term care facilities as well as ICUs. He says that the company plans to ship ventilators nationwide as well as worldwide.

Governor Kelly also says she will announce her intentions for the next phase of her plan to reopen Kansas on Monday, June 22. She says that while counties are not required to follow her reopening plan she strongly encourages residents to take their own precautions if they feel unsafe.

The guidelines are intended to help the counties that still wish to follow Governor Kelly’s phased reopening plan.

Lastly, Governor Kelly spoke about her plans on police reform, which she says cannot wait until her state address in 2021. She says she has created a commission on racial inequity and injustice. She says that while the commission’s first meeting will discuss police reform, the goal of the commission is much broader.

The Governor says she will announce members of the commission early next week.

