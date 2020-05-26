Gov. Kelly drops reopening plan, set to veto bill, calls special session

Governor Laura Kelly will veto a bill that was meant to limit her powers to make emergency declarations.

The bill was introduced in the Senate last week on Sine Die, the closing day of legislature.

The bill, she says, adds layers of red tape during situations that depend on emergency response time.

Without an emergency declaration all coronavirus plans in Kansas would dissipate, further damaging the Kansas economy.

The original declaration was to be extended to January of 2021 and was passed unanimously. When the resolution reached the Senate many issues arose.

Kelly says that local health departments should not be limited in what they can do to ease the impact of COVID-19. She also believes that it is unconscionable to change legislature without vetting it.

The current emergency declaration will expire at midnight tonight, May 26, effectively lifting many of the current emergency orders.

Governor Kelly will issue a new declaration in order to help Kansas recover economically and prevent new surges of novel-coronavirus.

The Ad Astra plan to Reopen Kansas is now a guideline for counties which may decide to keep their communities in Phase 2. She says that these counties would have to issue their own emergency declarations to do so.

Governor Laura Kelly will call a special session for June 3 to discuss the new legislation.

