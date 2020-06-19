Gov. Kelly to sign Juneteenth Proclamation

Gov. Laura Kelly is set to sign a proclamation recognizing June 19, 2020, as Juneteenth National Freedom Day in Kansas.

“Juneteenth is not just a celebration of the ending of slavery in our nation, it also serves as an important reminder that the struggle for freedom and justice is far from over,” Governor Kelly said. “We need to remain committed to making Kansas and our country a more equitable place for every American.”

She will sign the proclamation at 11:00a.m. at the Statehouse.

