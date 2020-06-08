Kansans handling reopening and safety well after the COVID-19 shutdown says Gov. Kelly

Governor Laura Kelly and Dr. Lee Norman say Kansas is doing well handling safely reopening the state’s economy post COVID-19 shutdown.

Dr. Lee Norman, Secretary of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, confirmed that Kansas currently has 10,650 positive cases of COVID-19 and 108,859 negative test results.

Norman stated that there are 153 clusters in the state and 62 of them are closed. The open clusters still lie in the corrections department, schools and daycares, long-term care, meat packing facilities and private industry.

Governor Kelly says that while metrics are trending down and testing capacity rises most counties are moving toward, or already in, a modified Phase 3.

Kelly says that while Kansans seem to be doing well, there still is no vaccine and efforts to contain the virus and things will not get easier until there is.

Dr. Norman says this is evident in a handful of counties that have plateaued and metrics started reflecting negative results. These counties include Douglas, Greenwood, Leavenworth, McPherson, Pottawattamie, Reno, Riley, Sedgewick, Stephens and Wyandotte.

Gov. Kelly says that she is incredibly proud of the way the state responded to the pandemic such as teachers teaching online and businesses finding creative ways to continue to deliver essential services safely.

The Governor also briefly touched on the state’s new emergency response legislation by saying it readies businesses, residents and state agencies for a new outbreak and protects against economic impacts.

Governor Kelly stated that the SPARK Taskforce met on Monday, June 8, to discuss the allocation and distribution of up to $525 million in federal funding to private and public entities for COVID-19 relief.

Governor Kelly says that as the state reopens the need for new ideas to deliver economic support for reopening businesses and Kansans that are looking for jobs will be imperative.

