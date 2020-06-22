Gov. Kelly to hold briefing after resignation of Labor Secretary

Gov. Laura Kelly is set to hold a news conference Monday afternoon after the resignation of the head of the Department of Labor.

Kelly, joined by Dr. Lee Norman, hold their usual news conferences on Monday and Thursday at 4:00p.m., to update Kansans’ on the response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Secretary Delía García resigned Monday amid payment issues for those who claim unemployment.

KDADS also confirmed 12 people at the Kansas Neurological Institute tested positive for COVID-19.

We’ll stream the news conference at 4:00p.m. on our website, Facebook page and Twitter.