Gov. Kelly to hold Friday COVID-19 news conference at 2:00p.m.

Gov. Laura Kelly will update the state on her new "Phase 1.5" plan during her Friday news conference at 2:00p.m.

She announced on Thursday that the state will not move into Phase 2 on Monday, but instead into the new plan that still allowed some reduced restrictions.

Kelly’s new order will allow barbershops, hair salons, nail salons, tattoo parlors, tanning salons, gyms and fitness centers to reopen as planned Monday. Owners of such businesses had been among the loudest critics of Kelly’s reopening plan, saying they could resume operations safely with deep cleaning and social distancing.

Under the governor’s new order, salons still will have to take customers by appointment only, while gym and fitness centers won’t be allowed to have group classes or use their locker rooms for anything other than bathroom facilities.

Bars, night clubs, bowling alleys would remain closed until at least June 1 under Kelly’s new order, and summer camps, fairs and festivals would not be allowed until at least June 15.

Public gathering restrictions will also stay at 10 or less, instead of the 30 or less.

Gov. Kelly will be joined by Dr. Lee Norman, Secretary of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.

