Gov. Kelly to discuss re-opening with President Trump

Governor Laura Kelly plans to talk about the state's reopening when she meets with President Donald Trump Wednesday at the White House.

She told KWCH Monday that while testing supplies and personal protection equipment are important, she'll also make the case for the federal government to provide financial relief to cities and counties.

Aid approved so far can only go to COVID-related expenses, but Kelly says they need help to avoid cuts to basic expenses.

“When you think about what local units of government fund, they fund police, fire, sanitation workers we do need that kind of help there's no way the states can make up those kind of shortfalls,” Kelly said.

Kelly also complimented the federal resources that assisted the response to outbreaks around meatpacking plants in Emporia, and southwest Kansas.