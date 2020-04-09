Gov. Kelly signs two new executive orders, files suit against LCC

In her news conference today, Governor Laura Kelly spoke about actions she and the state are taking to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Perhaps the biggest news to come from the conference is Kelly's announcement that she has filed suit with the Kansas Supreme Court against the Legislative Coordinating Council in regards to the Republican backlash about her religious gathering ban. Kelly said she did not believe a global pandemic was the time for politics, adding that "we do not have time to play political games."

Just before the conference, Kelly spoke with Vice President Mike Pence, who she said complimented Kansas's quick response to the pandemic and expressed his support for her ban of religious gatherings of ten or more people. Because of these preventative measures, Kelly believes the state is headed in the right direction to flatten the curve, but it will most likely see a peak in case numbers at the end of the month along with the rest of the country.

Kelly announced that she has deployed 78 state employees to staff unemployment phone lines in response to the record-breaking number of calls regarding unemployment claims in the past few weeks. The Kansas Department of Labor has launched a new phone system, which should be able to connect callers faster and shorten wait times.

Kelly also announced two new executive orders that go into effect today: the first will extend all professional and occupation licenses until the pandemic is over, regardless of expiration date. The second executive order temporarily allows notaries and witnesses to work remotely. This means legal documents like wills and marriage licenses can still be produced.