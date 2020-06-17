Gov. Kelly signs executive order regarding online driver's license renewals

Governor Laura Kelly says she is signing a new executive order extending relief from online driver’s license renewal age restrictions.

Governor Kelly says she signed the order on Monday, June 15, that will help make renewing driver’s licenses across the state easier for residents.

The new order offers temporary relief from age restrictions prohibiting applicants 50 and older from applying to renew licenses online, it will allow all drivers under the age of 65 to use the online renewal system.

“Providing every opportunity for Kansans who are at a higher risk of COVID-19 to conduct business virtually is crucial in our efforts to safely get Kansans back to work and back to school as quickly as possible,” says Governor Kelly. “This order is one of several actions my administration is working on to help Kansans return to normal while making sure we protect the health of our of seniors and others who are at higher risk in this pandemic.”

Governor Kelly says the order will remain in place until July 31, until rescinded or until the statewide State of Disaster Emergency expires, whichever comes first.

To view the new order visit the Governor’s website.

