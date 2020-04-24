Gov. Kelly seeks federal aid for state budget crisis

Governor Laura Kelly said Friday she is seeking a relief package from the federal government to help the state overcome budget shortfalls.

She said a slow down in the economy brought on by the spread of COVID-19 caused the state's budget situation to rapidly decline.

Kelly said without direct help from the federal government, Kansas will be forced to make cuts in one budget cycle.

She said she's hearing the same thing from all governor's on their weekly conference call.

"The Great Recession cuts were brutal, but they occurred gradually," Kelly said, "Nobody was prepared for this kind of hit, this hard, this fast."

She said the National Governor's Association is asking the federal government for $500 billion in flexible state funding.