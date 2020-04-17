Gov. Kelly says new testing strategy needed to reopen Kansas economy

Gov. Laura Kelly received guidance from federal health officials Thursday evening on how to reopen the state following the coronavirus pandemic.

She said, "One of the things that it says right at the very beginning is that we've gotta have the testing and the contact tracing in place before we can take the second step."

KDHE Secretary Dr. Lee Norman said the state's strategy has been to test those that are sick or symptomatic.

"We've not been at the top of the heap in terms of testing per capita, but ours has been very focused," said Norman.

Kelly said Kansas can't keep using that same method. She added, "We've got to have a different method in addition to that if we're really going to be able to safely open the doors of our businesses again."

Limited supplies are an issue though.

Norman said, "It has been hard to get the supplies in, other more populous state's, things have been redirected to them."

Kelly added, "I've pushed hard for Kansas to get its fair share of these tests because while I think we've done a great job with what we've had in managing the curve and flattening the curve, we now need to start talking about reopening the economy."

Kelly also said she's taking the federal guidance and creating her own plan that best fits Kansas' needs.

"I'm working with state public health officials, our emergency management team and an assortment of other experts to explore how we can tailor this guidance to Kansas, so we can get our people back to work as quickly and as safely as possible."

Norman said they are rolling out 3D testing capabilities next week as well, that will help expand testing.