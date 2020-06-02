Gov. Kelly responds to Trump calling on National Guard

Governor Laura Kelly says adding military to protests around nation would do more harm than good in response to President Trump calling on National Guard.

“We need our leaders – myself included – to listen to those who felt their only means of being heard was to take to the street in protest,” says Governor Kelly. “We need action to change the systematic inequalities we have ignored for far too long.”

Governor Kelly is calling for the divisive language within the state to cease and to come together and do what is right for Kansas.

She acknowledged that most protests within the state have been peaceful and that her administration will continue to make this a priority.

The Governor’s Office will monitor the situation and work with local partners to ensure the safety of all Kansans.

