Gov. Kelly reminds Kansans to be safe this Memorial Day

Governor Laura Kelly would like to remind Kansans to have a safe Memorial Day weekend.

Her modified version of Phase 2 to reopen Kansas starts today, Friday, May 22, and outlines COVID-19 related guidelines to group gatherings.

“The Memorial Day weekend is one of the first holidays of the year when people want to get outside and enjoy the weather, and spend time with their families and friends,” says Kelly. “But no one should use this as an excuse to ignore health and safety guidelines.”

Phase 2 allows the following Memorial Day activities:

A gathering of 15 people or fewer at your home, not including those you live with.

Use your backyard pool for parties as long as mass gathering restrictions are met.

Have a drive-thru parade as long as social distancing is maintained.

Go to a restaurant as long as the business meets the necessary health and safety requirements.

Engage in outdoor activities in public spaces and parks as long as social distancing is maintained.

The Governor would also like to remind Kansans to have cleaning supplies available, avoid buffets, wear gloves and masks, avoid communal drink stations, use disposable dishes, plan outdoor activities and practice social distancing.

More information on guidelines and to see the Governor’s plan can be found at the Kansas COVID-19 response website.

