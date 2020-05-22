Gov. Kelly orders flags to be flown-half staff on Memorial Day

Governor Laura Kelly has order that flags in Kansas be flown at half-staff on Monday, May 25 from sunrise to sunset in observance of Memorial Day.

President Trump has also issued a flag directive honoring Memorial Day as a day of prayer for permanent peace.

“The military service women and men of this country have dedicated themselves to protecting the American way of life,” says Governor Kelly. “We owe our most sincere gratitude and respect to the generations of military personnel who made the ultimate sacrifice while serving in the United States Armed Forces.”

The new order is to follow the directive to lower flags half-staff in honor of the victims of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

