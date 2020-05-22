Gov. Kelly orders flags to be flown at half-staff

Governor Laura Kelly has ordered all flags in Kansas to be flown at half-staff, from Friday, May 22, to sunset Sunday, May 24.

The order is to honor fallen victims of the Novel Coronavirus Pandemic.

“The death toll due to coronavirus is devastating in Kansas and beyond,” says Governor Kelly. “We all have an obligation to honor those lost to the virus, to include courageous frontline workers who literally gave their lives to help and protect others during this pandemic.”

The order follows the proclamation of President Trump.

