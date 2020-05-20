Gov. Kelly names last member of SPARK Taskforce

Governor Laura Kelly has announced the final member of her SPARK Taskforce.

Governor Kelly announced yesterday, May 19, that Tom Gentile, CEO of Spirit AeroSystems, will be the final member of the Strengthening People and Revitalizing Kansas Taskforce.

The Taskforce is in charge of leading Kansas forward while recovering from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Governor also announced the other members of the SPARK Taskforce in an earlier announcement yesterday.

The Taskforce will be in charge of statewide distribution of CARES Act funding. The Taskforce is made up of a five-member executive committee with an additional 15 member steering committee. The SPARK Taskforce will also have three subcommittees that will focus on communication, engagement, finance and policy development, implementation and accountability.

“I look forward to working with this distinguished group of leaders as we move Kansas forward in our recovery efforts,” says Governor Kelly. “I am grateful to Tom and all members of SPARK Taskforce for their willingness to serve in this critical endeavor.”

The full roster for the SPARK Taskforce is as follows:

Executive Committee

Tom Bell, President and CEO, Kansas Hospital Association, Topeka, Kansas; Lyle Butler, President and CEO, Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce (retired), Manhattan, Kansas; Senator Jim Denning, Vice President, Discover Vision Centers, Overland Park, Kansas; Jill Docking, Senior Vice President, The Docking Group – Baird Financial, Wichita, Kansas; Alise Martiny, Business Manager, Greater KC Building and Trades Council, Shawnee, Kansas.

Steering Committee

Tom Gentile, CEO, Spirit AeroSystems, Wichita, Kansas; Natalie Haag, Attorney, Capitol Federal Savings, Topeka, Kansas; David Harwood, Senior Vice President, Terracon Consultants & Chair, KANSASWorks State Board, Olathe, Kansas; Senator Tom Hawk, Ranking Minority Member, Senate Ways and Means Committee, Manhattan, Kansas; Representative Dan Hawkins, House Majority Leader, Wichita, Kansas; Edward Honesty, Jr., President & Chief Operating Officer, Best Harvest Bakeries, Kansas City, Kansas; Chuck Mageral, Proprietor, Free State Brewing Company, Lawrence, Kansas; David McCarty, Owner, McCarty Family Farms, Colby, Kansas; Senator Carolyn McGinn, Chair, Senate Ways and Means Committee, Sedgwick, Kansas; Shelia Nelson-Stout, President and CEO, OCCK, Inc., Salina, Kansas; Neelima Parasker, President & CEO, SnapIT Solutions, Overland Park, Kansas; Jim Robinson, Partner, Hite Fanning & Honeyman, Wichita, Kansas; Secretary David Toland, Department of Commerce, Topeka, Kansas; Representative Troy Waymaster, Chair, House Appropriations Committee, Bunker Hill, Kansas; Representative Kathy Wolfe-Moore, Ranking Minority Member, House Appropriations Committee, Kansas City, Kansas.

