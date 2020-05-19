Gov. Kelly moves state into Phase 2 earlier than expected

Governor Laura Kelly has announced she will move the state of Kansas into “Phase 2” of her reopening plan earlier than expected.

Governor Laura Kelly announces a Stay at Home Order for Kansas to slow the spread of coronavirus.

Last Friday, she released “Phase 1.5” because the she felt the state was not ready for “Phase 2” because they had only seen a flattening of COVID-19 cases in Kansas, not a downward trend.

“Phase 2” was not supposed to go into effect until June 1. Now it will take effect May 22nd.

Here is what will change with “Phase 2”:

- Mass gatherings of no more than 15

- Casinos (non-tribal) will be allowed to open

- Community Centers

- Organized sports facilities, tournaments, and practices with some exceptions

- Indoor leisure places will be allowed to open (Theaters, museums, any area in a restaurant of business that has gaming (pool, darts, ping pong etc…) or any other facility.)

- Organized sports facilities and tournaments, except that concessions must not include self-service food or beverages

“Businesses must avoid any instances in which groups of more than 30 individuals are in one location and are unable to maintain 6 feet of distance with only infrequent or incidental moments of closer proximity. This does not limit the total occupancy of a facility, but requires that facilities limit mass gatherings in areas and instances in which physical distancing cannot be maintained, such as in tables, entrances, lobbies, break rooms, checkout areas, etc.,” said her “Phase 2” plan.

Places that are not allowed to open include:

- Outdoor and indoor large entertainment venues with capacity of 2,000 or more

- Fairs, festivals, carnivals, and parades

- Summer camps

- Swimming Pools

- Bar and Nightclubs

Kelly’s plan is subject to change county-by-county because her order allows each county to impose equal or more stringent restrictions.