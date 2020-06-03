Gov. Kelly makes statement on Special Session

Governor Laura Kelly has announced her support for a bipartisan agreement meant to advance the economic recovery of Kansas.

Governor Kelly wrote the statement before the special legislative session started this morning, Wednesday, June 3.

She describes in her statement that her decision to veto the bill sent from legislation during Sine Die was rushed, written and undermined her ability to honor her promises to Kansans. She also says that the bill was trying to be passed unconstitutionally.

“I will support this bipartisan bill that was created with input from Republicans, Democrats, and stakeholders that I believe will provide the framework our state needs as we continue on the path to recovery,” says Kelly in her statement. “To be clear, there are parts of this bill that I do not support. However, my priority is and will always be the interests of Kansans first. I believe that the majority of this legislation accomplishes that and upholds my commitment to work across the aisle to move our state forward.”

13 NEWS will provide updates from the special legislative session.