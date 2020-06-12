Gov. Kelly makes more administration appointments

Governor Laura Kelly has announced new administration appointments says the Governor’s Office.

Governor Kelly says that she has made more appointments to Kansas state boards, councils and committees on Friday, June 12, and that some are subject to Senate confirmation.

Kelly’s Office says appointees are as follows:

Kansas African American Affairs Commission

Governor Kelly says this commission implements strategies to address public policy concerns of the African American community through partnerships with state agencies, corporations and foundations. She says the committee also assists with programs, grants and research.

• Dr. Trent Davis, Salina

Kansas Board of Tax Appeals, Chief Hearings Officer

Governor Kelly says this position is subject to Senate confirmation. She also says that the board’s mission is to resolve disputes between taxpayers and taxing authorities while reviewing tax exemption decisions made by local governments, grievances resulting from technical errors and corrects tax inequities.

• Thomas Browne, Jr., Topeka

Kansas Corporation Commission

Governor Kelly says this position is subject to Senate confirmation. The Governor also says the mission of this commission is to protect the public through resolution of all jurisdictional issues. She says the agency regulates rates, services and the safety of public utilities, common carriers, motor carriers and regulates oil and gas production by protecting environmental resources.

• Andrew French, Leawood

Kansas Water Authority

Governor Kelly says the water authority advises her, the Legislature and the director of the Kansas Water Office on water policy issues, including the approval of the Kansas Water Plan, federal contracts, administration regulations and legislation proposed by the KWO.

• Dr. John Bailey, El Dorado/Girard

Pooled Money Investment Board

Governor Kelly says this position is subject to Senate confirmation. She also says this board provides investment policy for state idle funds, invest money available from the State General fund and provides investment management services for other agencies with investment portfolios.

• Dennis McKinney, Greensburg

The Governor’s Office says it is excited to welcome these appointments.

