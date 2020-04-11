Gov. Kelly launches virtual Kansas Easter Egg Hunt

There will be an Easter Egg Hunt in Kansas, but it will be different than in years past.

Gov. Laura Kelly posted a video on her Facebook page asking Kansas kids to print out a coloring page, color it and place it in your window.

The Governor usually holds a hunt at the Governor’s mansion, but due to the ban on public gatherings, the hunt was cancelled and she came up with the new idea.

While there is a Stay-at-Home order in place, she is encouraging those who are out walking, to hunt for the colored eggs in windows and post a picture using the hashtag #KansasEggHunt

To find the coloring page, follow this link.



