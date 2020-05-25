Gov. Kelly honors fallen heroes

Governor Laura Kelly honors fallen heroes today, Monday, May 25, on Memorial Day.

Governor Kelly grew up in a military family which she says allowed her to see sacrifice first hand.

She says her upbringing made her appreciate the sacrifice that service men and women make on a daily basis to keep us safe.

“I am always deeply humbled when I reflect on the sacrifices made by the military service women and men of this country. And today, Memorial Day, is a time for all of us to honor those who have paid the ultimate price for our country and our freedoms,” says Kelly.

While there will be no news conference on the status of the coronavirus in Kansas, Kelly will be taking time out of her day to honor the sacrifice of our fallen heroes.

“Today serves as a reminder of the values our country holds dear and the high stakes necessary to defend our way of life,” says Governor Kelly. “Our fallen heroes have paid the ultimate price to keep us free. I will honor those who sacrificed their lives for our country and keep their families in my heart.”

She hopes all Kansans join her in this day of remembrance.

