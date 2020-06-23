Gov. Kelly discusses reopening with Kansas Manufacturers

Governor Laura Kelly discussed with Kansas Manufacturers on how to best support the state’s equipment manufacturing as Kansas reopens.

Governor Kelly says she led a call with a group of Kansas Manufacturers in order to see how state officials can support equipment manufacturing as the state recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“My priority is getting Kansans back to work and back to school – safely,” says Governor Kelly. “Since day one, my administration has worked to grow the manufacturing industry in Kansas. We supported trade agreements like the USMCA, created a dynamic 10-year transportation plan, and have rebuilt our economic development team. Today’s conversation was a great chance to discuss how my administration can support this industry as they take steps to keep their workers safe and healthy.”

According to Kelly’s office the Kansas equipment manufacturing industry contributes $3.4 billion to the state’s Gross Domestic Product every year and supports about 8,700 Kansas jobs.

Governor Kelly says she and manufacturers discussed how the pandemic has affected the industry and how her administration, with the help of the Kansas Department of Commerce, can help rebuild the economy in Kansas.

“The manufacturing industry is key to our state’s economic health,” says Kansas Department of Commerce Secretary David Toland. “Commerce is always committed to being a strong partner to Kansas manufacturers and other businesses in fostering new development in our state. That’s why we created the Framework for Growth, our comprehensive strategy to accelerate economic growth as states re-evaluate priorities based on the new normal. And, we’re emphasizing reshoring – encouraging companies to shorten their supply chain to reduce cost and risk. In this and many other ways, we are prepared to meet the new challenges and new opportunities on the horizon.”

Kelly says representatives on the call include:

• AGCO (Hesston, KS)

• Deere & Co. (Olathe, KS)

• Great Plains Manufacturing (Salina, KS)

• Kuhn North America, Inc. (Hutchinson, KS)

• Association of Equipment Manufacturers