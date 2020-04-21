Gov. Kelly calls pay cuts for first responders “absolutely insane”

The City of Topeka has asked the unions for first responders to vote on a proposal to cut their pay, but Governor Laura Kelly says that’s an “absolutely insane” request to make.

City manager Brent Trout asked its unions, including police officers and firefighters, to take a three percent pay cut.

In a letter to the city, the state fraternal order of police called the request inappropriate... And a disregard to their service and sacrifices.

13 NEWS asked Governor Kelly about it. She said it shows why local governments need federal aid that can be used to offset losses, not just pay COVID-related expenses.

“They have the same problems and obviously this is no time to be cutting back on our first responders our public health officials absolutely insane to do that. So we need the feds to get that money down here so we can help them keep those folks on,” said Kelly.

Trout gave unions until Wednesday to accept the pay cut, or offer alternatives.