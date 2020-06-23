Gov. Kelly breaks ground at Heartland Logistics Park

Governor Kelly says she broke ground at the Heartland Logistics Park.

Governor Laura Kelly broke ground at the Heartland Logistics Park in Shawnee on Tuesday, June 23, she says.

The Logistics Park has the potential to employ 1,500 Kansans, allow goods to be shipped across the nation effectively and will help economic growth in the state says Kelly.

“Bringing job opportunities to Kansas is always cause for celebration, but the timing of this will also contribute to our economic recovery efforts,” Governor Kelly says. “Not only is logistics a growing market – it’s also a sustainable one. This project is exactly what our state needs right now to boost the morale of the region and give hope to Kansans that we will get through this time stronger than before.”

Governor Kelly says the project is a partnership between the City of Shawnee, the Shawnee Economic Development Council, the developer, Blue Shawnee and the Kansas Department of Transportation.

“The Heartland Logistics Park will allow goods to be delivered more efficiently, which benefits all of us,” says Governor Kelly. “The growth of e-commerce will only continue to increase demand for faster delivery speeds making the logistics industry even more vital in the future.”

Kelly says she was also joined by the Kansas Department of Transportation Secretary Julie Lorenz and Commerce Secretary David Toland who both praised the project for its capabilities.