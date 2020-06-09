Gov. Kelly appoints new members to state boards, councils

Governor Laura Kelly has announced that she has made multiple administration appointments.

The Governor announced on Tuesday, June 9, that she has made appointments to Kansas state boards, councils and committees.

Kansas Advisory Committee on Trauma

The Governor’s Office says the ACT is advisory to the Secretary of Health and Environment on the development and implementations of a statewide trauma system. Appointees are as follows:

• Darlene Whitlock, Silver Lake (reappointment)

• Dr. Mike McClintick, Eureka (reappointment)

• Stacy Trester, Chanute

• Maria Beerman-Foat, Olathe

• Jeff Boss, Olathe

Kansas Board of Healing Arts

Governor Kelly says that the purpose of this board is to regulate 11 healthcare professions to ensure that professionals meet and maintain certain qualifications to protect the public from incompetent practice, unprofessional conduct and other behavior by individuals who have been licensed to practice in Kansas. Appointees are as follows:

• Dr. Camille Heeb, M.D., Topeka

• Dr. Robin Durrett, D.O., Great Bend (reappointment)

Kansas Creative Arts Industries Commission

The Governor’s Office says that the purpose of this commission is to measure, promote, support and expand creative arts industries in Kansas. The Governor says that both women were appointed to fill vacant seats last year and have now been reappointed for full 3-year terms. Appointees are as follows:

• Brittany Novotny, Pratt (reappointment)

• Aubrey Streit-Krug, Salina (reappointment)

Kansas Radiologic Technology Council

Governor Kelly says that this council is intended to assist the state Board of Healing Arts in carrying out provisions of this act. Appointees are as follows:

• Jesse Woltje, Topeka

• Hillary Lolley, Topeka

Kansas Respiratory Care Concil

The Governor’s Office says that this council advises the State Board of Healing Arts in carrying out provisions. Appointees are as follows:

• Jacquelyn Harvey, Geneseo

Kansas State Board of Technical Professions

Governor Kelly says that this board is charged with protecting the health, safety and welfare of residents by registering and licensing technical professionals to ensure that only qualified people carry out the practice of engineering, architecture, land surveying, landscaping architecture and geology within Kansas. Appointees are as follows:

• Jennifer Taylor, Overland Park

• Joe Johnson, Wichita (reappointment)

• William Haverkamp, Topeka (reappointment)