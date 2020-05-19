Gov. Kelly appoints new Kansas Board of Pharmacy members

Governor Laura Kelly has appointed two new Kansans to the Kansas Board of Pharmacy.

Governor Kelly announced that Erick Axcell, Lawrence, and Andrew Truong, Wichita, will be joining the Kansas Board of Pharmacy.

The purpose of the Board is to license and register businesses related to the practice of pharmaceuticals, and to protect public health and welfare against unprofessional, improper and unauthorized practice of pharmacy.

Axcell is the owner of Jayhawk Pharmacy in Lawrence. Truong is the registered manager of Walgreens Community Pharmacy in Wichita.

“Erick and Andrew are highly-qualified individuals in the pharmaceutical industry,” says Kelly. “I’m confident they will work well with the Board to protect the state’s public health.”