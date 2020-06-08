Gov. Kelly appoints new Director of Public Affairs

Governor Laura Kelly announced Sam Coleman as the new Director of Public Affairs for the Office of the Governor says a release from her office.

Kelly says that previously Coleman worked on the presidential campaign for Elizabeth Warren and served as South Carolina Communications Director and Communications Lead in Virginia, North Carolina and Florida.

Before Coleman worked on the Warren campaign, the Governor’s Office says that he held positions on campaigns in Florida, Philadelphia, Alabama, New Mexico and Mississippi.

Coleman also served as Press Secretary for U.S. Senator Doug Jones of Alabama and as Assistant Communications Director for Governor Terry McAuliffe in Virginia says the release.

Coleman says that he is a Virginia native and proud graduate of Virginia Commonwealth University.

Kelly’s Office says that the Department of Commerce has named outgoing communications director Dena Sattler as the new Senior Director of Public Affairs. Sattler will focus on the growth and recovery communications as the state addresses economic fallout of the coronavirus health crisis.

“I’m pleased to have Sam join our team and take on this critical role as we work to overcome the challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic and move forward in our recovery effort,” says Governor Kelly. “I want to thank Dena for her outstanding service to our state and I wish her all the best as she transitions to her new role in the Department of Commerce.”

Governor Kelly’s Office says that Sattler will lead strategic media interaction and messaging centering on Commerce ventures. She will work closely with Governor Kelly and her SPARK Taskforce and Recovery Office on continuing to assist in coordination of Cabinet agency communications needed in the growth and recovery process in Kansas post COVID-19.

“It’s an honor to be called on to assist in our state’s growth and recovery efforts in this unique position,” says Sattler. “Throughout my career I’ve welcomed new challenges, and look forward to the vital work of helping people and businesses in Kansas connect with opportunities as we tackle economic challenges caused by COVID-19 head-on.”

