Gov. Kelly appoints new 16th Judicial District judge

Governor Laura Kelly has appointed Andrew M. Stein to fill the district court vacancy in the 16th Judicial District.

Stein will fill the term of retiring Chief Judge Leigh Hood.

“Andrew is a bright and dedicated attorney,” says Kelly. “He has packed an impressive amount of experience into his legal career, and I know he will serve the citizens of the 16th Judicial District well.”

Stein, an attorney and owner at the Doll Law Firm LLC, has served clients in a variety of areas including estate planning, bankruptcy, civil litigation and criminal defense cases. He currently serves as a Municipal Court Judge in Dodge City.

Stein served as city attorney for numerous Kansas towns such as Ensign, Montezuma, Spearville, Minneola and Bucklin.

Stein graduated from the University of Kansas in 2010 and earned his juris doctor from the KU School of Law in 2013.

“I’m grateful to Governor Kelly for this unique opportunity to serve my community,” says Stein. “I have had the honor to learn from excellent attorneys and judges in our district, and I hope to follow their examples by working hard every day to ensure that every litigant in my courtroom is treated fairly and that each case is resolved on its merits.”

District judges in Ford County are elected and serve 4-year terms, when a judge retires in the middle of a term the Governor then appoints a new judge to finish it. The position for which Stein has been appointed will be on the 2020 ballot.

The 16th Judicial District includes the counties of Clark, Comanche, Ford, Gray, Kiowa and Meade.

