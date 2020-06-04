Gov. Kelly applauds efforts of Legislature

Governor Laura Kelly has officially state how proud she is of the efforts of the Kansas Legislature to pass a new COVID-19 response bill.

Governor Kelly says that the bill is a victory for all Kansans and that she is, “proud of the compassion and resiliency they have shown during this difficult time.”

She says that there may be parts of the legislation that she opposes, but overall the bill provides tools and resources for Kansas families, communities and businesses to begin to recover from the pandemic.

“I will sign this legislation when it comes to my desk, and will continue to honor my commitment to work across the aisle and move our state forward,” says Governor Kelly.

