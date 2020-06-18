Gov. Kelly applauds SpiritAerosystems for ventilator production

Governor Laura Kelly is praising the work of Spirit AeroSystems for its COVID-19 ventilator production.

The Governor visited and toured Spirit AeroSystems’ new assembly line which now makes ventilators for the COVID-19 pandemic on Thursday, June 18.

Spirit says it shifted production to making ventilators in order to ensure hospitals would have the necessary lifesaving equipment to treat COVID-19 patients.

According to the airplane part manufacturer, the ventilators are portable and suitable for long term care, ambulatory settings and ICUs which the company is providing to local unites, FEMA’s strategic stockpile, other states and countries around the world.

“I applaud Spirit’s quick action to pivot their manufacturing capabilities to produce ventilators, the men and women I met today exemplify what it means to be a Kansan – innovative, courageous, and selfless,” says Governor Kelly. “This crisis has produced many challenges for our families, businesses, and communities. The staff at Spirit are working hard in anticipation of a possible second wave, and we appreciate them for helping not just Kansans, but people across the world.”

Vyaire Medical Inc. says it is collaborating with Spirt to build the ventilators at the Wichita facility in response to the pandemic. Vyaire is one of the world’s largest healthcare company which is fully dedicated to respirator care.

Spirit AeroSystems says the partnership will increase production of ventilators and other respiratory equipment for COVID-19 patients who need it most.

Vyaire says in addition to the national stockpile it is working with state and private hospitals and health system clients to ensure speedy delivery of the lifesaving equipment to areas that need it most.

