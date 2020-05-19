Gov. Kelly announces transition to modified Phase Two ahead of meeting with President Trump

Governor Laura Kelly announced at her Tuesday news conference that Kansas is ready to transition to a modified Phase Two of reopening on Friday, May 22nd.

“Right now the data tell us it is time to for another step forward in opening as quickly as possible but still doing it as safely as possible," Kelly said Tuesday.

Kelly attributed emphasis on social distancing measures to entering Phase Two ahead of schedule.

“By being proactive and aggressive in our initial response we’ve managed to fight off some of the worst aspects of this disease that we have seen take hold in other states” Kelly said.

“Our coronavirus state driven hospitalizations and death rates have steadily fallen and we’ve ramped up testing to identify who’s infected before they unknowingly spread the disease.”

Mass gatherings in Phase Two are capped at 15 people.

Businesses that can reopen include casinos as long as they comply with KDHE guidelines leisure spaces including arcades, trampoline parks, museums, theaters and bowling alleys.

Organize sports and tournaments may begin long as long as social distancing guidelines are followed.

Businesses that will not reopen include bars, nightclubs and swimming pools.

Kelly said promising trends and confusion about the reopening timeline, she wanted to move into Phase Two before Memorial Day Weekend.

"I’m aware I deal with real people,” Kelly said. “There was a lot of confusion about what would be allowed and what wouldn't be allowed and some angst about some things so we thought if the data would allow we would move that date before Memorial Day Weekend so we could allow Kansans to enjoy it."

The decision to move into the second phase of reopening early comes one day before Kelly is set to meet with President Donald Trump at the White House.

Kelly said there is no outside pressure motivating the decision to move into Phase Two.

"If you're asking me if I'm doing this because meeting with the President tomorrow -no- I'm doing this because the data show it is safe to do this."

According to Kelly, she'll be in a joint meeting with President Trump and Arkansas Republican Governor Asa Hutchinson.

Her shortlist of topics includes how outbreaks at meatpacking plants across Kansas were contained and the state’s mental health initiatives following the outbreak.

"This really is a public health and economic health issue it's all about the state of Kansas and the people of Kansas I don't play it here in the statehouse so I do not have that baggage to take with me to Washington.”

Kelly expects to move into Phase Three on Monday, June 8th.