Gov. Kelly announces new DOL duplicate payment hotline

Governor Laura Kelly says there will now be additional Department of Labor resources for Kansans.

Governor Kelly says the Department of Labor has a new customer service hotline and email for residents that have been affected by the recent duplicate payments.

“I know some Kansans have struggled to get the services they need from the Department of Labor,” says Governor Laura Kelly. “My administration is taking an all-hands-on-deck approach to make this right. Fixing the Department of Labor won’t happen overnight, but our administration will use every resource at our disposal to improve services and get Kansans help.”

Kelly says Kansans with questions on unemployment such as the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensaition, Pandemic Unemployment Assistance or Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation that are not related to the duplicate payments should visit the DOL website.

The new duplicate payment hotline can be reached at (785) 580-2602 or KDOL.DuplicateConcerns@ks.gov.

