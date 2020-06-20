Gov. Kelly announces more administration appointments

Governor Laura Kelly says she has made more administration appointments.

Governor Kelly has announced even more administration appointments to Kansas state boards, councils and committees says the Governor’s Office.

Director of Constituent Services:

Governor Kelly says Dawn Knudston will be the new Director of Constituent Services for the Office of the Governor.

“Dawn has been an integral part of our team as a legal assistant,” Governor Kelly said. “I know she will be a great fit for this new role, and we are all glad that she will remain a part of our team.”

Knudston says she previously served as Legal Assistant for the Office of the Governor, and before that she served as an Accounting Specialist at the University of Kansas.

“It’s an honor to continue to work for Governor Kelly,” Knudtson said. “I’m proud to call Kansas home, and look forward to the important work of serving the people of Kansas.”

Governor Kelly says the Office of Constituent Services’ purpose is to help Kansans with any questions or concerns they have regarding state government and provide a variety of services to help Kansans and organizations with proclamations or special recognitions.

Kansas Board of Nursing:

Governor Kelly says the board is charged with protecting the health, safety and welfare of Kansans through the licensure and regulation process of nursing professions in the state. She says the board sets learning objectives and standards for professional and practical nursing programs and mental-health technician programs as well as licensures for qualified applicants.

• Geovannie Gone, Garden City

• Rebecca Kay Sander, Hays (reappointment)

Kansas Dental Board:

Governor Kelly says the purpose of this board is to adopt rules, issue licenses and conduct hearings to revoke or suspend dental licenses.

• Rachel Wiebe, Wichita

Kansas Cosmetology Board:

Governor Kelly says this board is charged with regulating the profession of cosmetology and its educational institutions. She says the purpose of these regulations is to protect the health and safety of the general public as well as that of the licensees which includes tanning and tattoo facilities as well.

• David Yocum, Manhattan (reappointment)

• Mary Blubaugh, Topeka

Kansas Lottery Commission:

Governor Kelly says this appointment is subject to Senate approval. She says this commission administers the lottery in the state of Kansas and consults with and advises the executive director on the operation of the lottery, in establishing policies governing the lottery and reviews and approves the annual budget.

• Margaret La Rue, Topeka

Kansas Turnpike Authority Board:

Governor Kelly says this board oversees the development and maintenance of the Kansas Turnpike.

• Deb Miller, Topeka