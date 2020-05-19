Gov. Kelly announces SPARK Taskforce

Governor Kelly has announced a taskforce to lead the state into economic recovery after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Governor Laura Kelly announced, Tuesday, May 19, that she is creating the Strengthening People and Revitalizing Kansas (SPARK) Taskforce to bring Kansas back into recovery after the global health crisis.

The Recovery Office team is responsible for the statewide distribution of large CARES Act funding. This team will be five members strong.

An additional 15 members committee will oversee the Recovery Office Team and will consequently form three subcommittees. The subcommittees will be focused on communication, engagement, finance and policy development, implementation and accountability.

“The state’s recovery effort must serve urban and rural areas alike across the state, and all sectors of the economy,” says Kelly. “I am grateful that our team membership reflects these ideals, and I want to thank these leaders for their willingness to serve in such challenged times.”

Each committee will have representatives from respective industries around Kansas.

“The health and economic challenges COVID-19 inflicted on our state truly are unprecedented – and we must use our collective talents to develop strategies to not only regain what we lost, but build a better, more inclusive and resilient economy,” says the Governor.

Earlier in May, the Governor announced she had selected Cheryl Harrison-Lee as the executive director for the Recover Office team and Lyle Butler as her chair.

“Cheryl and Lyle understand the needs of local communities in Kansas,” says Governor Kelly. “Their experience and dedication will be paramount during our state’s recovery effort and in the statewide distribution of CARES Act funding.”

“I look forward to working with these committees on a process that ensures transparency, equity and accountability, while leading Kansas’ recovery efforts from this challenging period in the world,” says Executive Director Harrison-Lee.

Other members of the SPARK Taskforce are:

Executive Committee

Tom Bell, President and CEO, Kansas Hospital Association, Topeka, Kansas; Lyle Butler, President and CEO, Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce (retired), Manhattan, Kansas; Senator Jim Denning, Vice President, Discover Vision Centers, Overland Park, Kansas; Jill Docking, Senior Vice President, The Docking Group – Baird Financial, Wichita, Kansas; Alise Martiny, Business Manager, Greater KC Building and Trades Council, Shawnee, Kansas.

Steering Committee

Natalie Haag Attorney, Capitol Federal Savings, Topeka, Kansas; David Harwood, Senior Vice President, Terracon Consultants & Chair, KANSASWorks State Board, Olathe, Kansas; Senator Tom Hawk, Ranking Minority Member, Senate Ways and Means Committee, Manhattan, Kansas; Representative Dan Hawkins, House Majority Leader, Wichita, Kansas; Edward Honesty, Jr., President & Chief Operating Officer, Best Harvest Bakeries, Kansas City, Kansas; Chuck Mageral, Proprietor, Free State Brewing Company, Lawrence, Kansas; David McCarty, Owner, McCarty Family Farms, Colby, Kansas; Senator Carolyn McGinn, Chair, Senate Ways and Means Committee, Sedgwick, Kansas; Shelia Nelson-Stout, President and CEO, OCCK, Inc., Salina, Kansas; Neelima Parasker, President & CEO, SnapIT Solutions, Overland Park, Kansas; Jim Robinson, Partner, Hite Fanning & Honeyman, Wichita, Kansas; Secretary David Toland, Department of Commerce, Topeka, Kansas; Representative Troy Waymaster, Chair, House Appropriations Committee, Bunker Hill, Kansas; Representative Kathy Wolfe-Moore, Ranking Minority Member, House Appropriations Committee, Kansas City, Kansas.

The last member of the taskforce will be a representative of the aviation industry and will be announced soon. Information on the Recovery Office and SPARK Taskforce can be found here.

