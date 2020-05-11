Gov. Kelly announces $9 million in community grants

Governor Laura Kelly announced $9 million in grants to support community responses to the coronavirus.

The funds, provided by the CARES Act, will be available for the Community Development Block Grant program.

“The Community Development Block Grant program has been a powerful tool in developing communities and expanding economic opportunities for low- and moderate-income Kansans,” Gov. Kelly said. “We’re grateful for the opportunity to expand our support to these communities in this time of crisis.”

The program provides grants for business assistance, like paying employee's wages or restocking inventory for re-opening businesses, and meal programs that are feeding people during the crisis.

The grants will be administered by the Kansas Department of Commerce.

“It’s our intent that by infusing an additional $9 million into communities to support urgent needs, we can help alleviate some of the stress caused by the COVID-19 crisis and allow Kansas to return to business as usual as quickly as possible,” Secretary of Commerce David Toland said. “What’s great about the CDBG-CV program is that it allows decision making to happen at the local level by the people who know their communities – and their needs – best.”